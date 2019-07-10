Dangerous heat indices of 115 forecast for this afternoon - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Dangerous heat indices of 115 forecast for this afternoon

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:43 am

Dangerous heat indices of 115 forecast for this afternoon Staff report Brownsville Herald

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 pm until 6 pm this afternoon.

With hot and humid conditions forecasted for today, heat indices are expected to climb to 111 to 115 degrees this afternoon for areas east of U.S. 281.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the highest heat indices are expected mainly along and east of the Interstate 69C corridor, with values exceeding 110 degrees for several hours this afternoon.

The advisory covers Camron, Hidalgo, Brooks and Kenedy counties and includes the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, San Manuel, Falfurrias, Sarita, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco and Raymondville

Practice heat safety today by limiting your outdoor activity during the peak heat of the day and hydrate frequently.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:43 am.

