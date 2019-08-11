Dance enthusiast to open local Fred Astaire studio

Rebecca Rendon, who started the Red Hot ballroom dancing program that proved so successful for the Brownsville Independent School District, will open her own public dance studio later this month in Brownsville.

Rendon retired from BISD two years ago. She has since been teaching ballroom at the Promesa charter school district and promoting ballroom dance for enjoyment, camaraderie and exercise through the organization Dancing Thru Life.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are to do ballroom and you can learn it at any age,” she said. “It teaches you a social etiquette, it gives you self-confidence, it’s great exercise and you have a lot of fun dancing.”

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio Rio Grande Valley will have its grand opening from 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Brownsville Dance Center, 925 W. Price Road. Classes start after Labor Day, Rendon said.

“Since it is a franchised Fred Astaire studio we will be teaching all the Fred Astaire curriculum and syllabus, which is known internationally,” she said.

Sixty people have pre-registered for classes. Rendon said she hopes to have about 100 people who have actually paid and registered by the time classes begin. She is offering an introductory rate for people who sign up during August on a preregistration form on the studio’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Rendon and the studio’s other two instructors, Jorge Muñiz and Elsa Vasquez, all are certified Fred Astaire instructors. Muñiz and Vasquez are students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley who started in the BISD dance program in elementary school.

“It’s a professional studio and our standards are high,” she said. “But where do you go just for social dancing? This is a nice safe environment and we’ll have practice parties where you’ll be able to practice whatever steps you’ve learned. That will be for members, and we’ll also be doing things like that where the younger kids can come in and dance and mingle. I want people to know it’s a reputable studio and that we’re following criteria.”

The studio will teach 13 steps considered to be the American standard ballroom steps but will teach others. Information is available at Fred Astaire Rio Grande Valley on Facebook, fabsriogrande on Instagram or at rrendon @fredastaire.com and (956) 246-4611.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com