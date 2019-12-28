DA seeks new bond; BISD Trustee Castro may have to wear monitor - Brownsville Herald: Local News

DA seeks new bond; BISD Trustee Castro may have to wear monitor

Posted: Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:20 pm

DA seeks new bond; BISD Trustee Castro may have to wear monitor BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to double Brownsville Independent School District Board Trustee Erasmo Castro’s bond after he posted on social media that he had traveled outside of Cameron County this week.

In the document, District Attorney Luis V. Saenz asked Cameron County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Arturo A. McDonald Jr. to increase Castro’s bail to $3,000. Currently, Castro’s bond was set at $1,500.

Castro posted various photos from Matamoros on Tuesday on his personal Facebook account.

Saenz wrote: “Typically a defendant arrested for DWI first with a criminal history is asked to post at least a $3,000.00 cash/surety bond.”

“The Defendant recently posted on social media that he was traveling outside of Cameron County, Texas,” Saenz continued.

In addition to the request to double Castro’s bond, Saenz asked the court to modify his bond agreement to require the trustee to surrender his U.S. passport.

Should the court adopt the agreement, Castro would be required to obtain permission from the court to travel outside of Cameron County and to be required to wear a SCRAM device to ensure he does not consume alcohol. A SCRAM device is an alcohol monitoring device that is worn and used to regularly sample a person’s perspiration for alcohol consumption.

Under Saenz’s proposed conditions, Castro would not be able to leave the country, possess a firearm, or frequent any location or site that is licensed to sell alcoholic beverages and whose alcohol sales constitutes more than half of gross receipts.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:20 pm.

