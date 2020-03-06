DA's office files motion to remove Atkinson from BISD School Board - Brownsville Herald: Local News

DA's office files motion to remove Atkinson from BISD School Board

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 1:55 pm

DA's office files motion to remove Atkinson from BISD School Board BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz has filed a petition to remove BISD Board Vice President Sylvia Atkinson from her elected position in lieu of any such petitions filed by citizens asking for her removal.

The petition will be adjudicated in the 107th state District Court and was set to be overseen by District Judge Benjamin Euresti, Jr., who according to Saenz recused himself. The 5th Presiding Judge of the 5th Administrative Region Senior has assigned Judge J. Manuel Bañales, the DA’s office confirmed on Friday.

According to Saenz, the next procedural step is for the court to authorize service of citation. In addition to requesting Atkinson’s removal, the petition also asks the court for a suspension pending her potential removal from the position. “I’m not speaking for the court, but procedurally, the court could summarily suspend her based on what the court sees in the document,” he said.

“Or, the court would have to say, ‘I’m going to have to have more evidence on what you all were alleging.”

Atkinson was arrested in December after a federal grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment charging her with one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

Posted in on Friday, March 6, 2020 1:55 pm.

