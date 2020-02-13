DA: Former priest John Feit, who was convicted in 2017 of Irene Garza’s murder, dies - Brownsville Herald: Local News

DA: Former priest John Feit, who was convicted in 2017 of Irene Garza’s murder, dies

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:49 pm

DA: Former priest John Feit, who was convicted in 2017 of Irene Garza’s murder, dies Staff report Brownsville Herald

John Feit, the former priest convicted in December 2017 of the 1960 murder of Irene Garza of McAllen, has died at the age of 85, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Feit died of natural causes after being moved to a medical facility Wednesday. His death, according to the DA, will have no impact on Feit’s conviction, which he was appealing.

“The appeal will obviously be updated because of his death,” Rodriguez said. “The family of Irene Garza has also been notified of John Feit’s death.”

