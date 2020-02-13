Nathan Lambrecht | nlambrecht@themonitor.com
120817_Texas_V_John_Feit_nl_011.JPG
John Bernard Feit exits the 92nd state District Court after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1960 murder of Irene Garza Friday, December 8, 2017, at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg. (Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor/Pool)
Feit
John Feit sits with his lawyer O. Rene Flores before the start of the sentencing phase of his trial for the 1960 murder of Irene Garza in the 92nd state District Court Friday, December 8, 2017, at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg, Texas. (Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP)
Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:49 pm
DA: Former priest John Feit, who was convicted in 2017 of Irene Garza’s murder, dies
Staff report
Brownsville Herald
John Feit, the former priest convicted in December 2017 of the 1960 murder of Irene Garza of McAllen, has died at the age of 85, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said Feit died of natural causes after being moved to a medical facility Wednesday. His death, according to the DA, will have no impact on Feit’s conviction, which he was appealing.
“The appeal will obviously be updated because of his death,” Rodriguez said. “The family of Irene Garza has also been notified of John Feit’s death.”
Posted in
Local News
on
Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:49 pm.