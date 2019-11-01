Día de los Muertos: Cultural Center remembers their loved ones with altar

The Carlotta K. Petrina Cultural Center will host its 8th annual Dia de los Muertos Festival at 5 p.m. today at the Market Square for the community to celebrate the life of those who have passed away.

With cempasuchil flowers, photos of the deceased, food, music and hand-made giant catrinas, the cultural center will celebrate the festivity that is open to the public.

“The Día de los Muertos is really a celebration of life and of love, the never-ending love that has no barriers,” Hilda Ledezma, founder of Revival of Cultural Arts at the Carlotta K. Petrina Cultural Center, said. “It is everlasting.”

The altar de muertos will include colorful hand-made flowers made of paper that were elaborated by the community who volunteers at the cultural center and the papel picado with catrinas that is characteristic of this festivity.

Ledezma said the center wants to share this experience with the whole community and she hopes many locals attend the community altar de muertos.

“The community is invited to bring pictures of their loved ones and share in the celebration,” she said. “The celebration will start with the blessing of the altar with concheros, dancers who still continue with the ancient tradition and they will bless the altar.”

After the blessing of the altar the celebration will continue at the Brownsville City Cemetery where attendees will do a “viejada,” a traditional dance for Dia de Muertos where people wear catrina masks with colorful attire to dance across the streets of the city.

“The idea is that the elders of the community … will be there to invite, the tradition is that they invite the dead to join in the celebration,” Ledezma said. “They will invite our loved ones to join and take part on the ofrendas.”

The Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a holiday that reunites the living and dead. Families create ofrendas to honor their departed family members that have passed. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, smell their foods and join in the celebrations, the official website for the holiday reads.

“The whole idea is to bring the tradition and make sure that we continue to celebrate. You will see a lot of the families, including their children; it is a celebration for the whole family,” Ledezma said. “Everybody together celebrating because this is how close it is to our hearts.”

