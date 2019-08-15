Customers urged to turn off lights, appliances to conserve power - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Customers urged to turn off lights, appliances to conserve power

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:48 pm

Customers urged to turn off lights, appliances to conserve power Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is asking customers again to conserve power until at least 7 p.m. to avoid rotating outages.

The continuing extreme heat across the state has caused another day of high demand for power in Texas.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas advised BPUB high temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today.

Just like earlier this week, the state is currently in Energy Emergency Alert 1 status, which means power reserves dipped to a critical level and customers are being urged to conserve power.

ERCOT is asking utility customers to limit and reduce their usage during the peak demand hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Saving on energy will prevent the need for rotating power outages.

Calendar

Calendar

