Curtain Call? Camille Playhouse asks for donations to continue operating

The Camille Playhouse in Brownsville set up a GoFundMe campaign to help fund basic operations and overhead during the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the GoFundMe page, COVID-19, social distancing, quarantining, closing of businesses, and the shelter-at-home orders it has necessitated, have had a devastating effect on the theatre and without the regular spring and summer income streams the Camille Playhouse enjoys during this time of the year, the legacy of the theatre and its overall financial health are in jeopardy.

“Our Board & Staff are working diligently, taking necessary steps to ensure the survival of our community theatre through this pandemic. However, even after life gets ‘back to normal’ it is questionable as to when our playhouse will return to its prior state,” the GoFundMe reads. “As we wait for a vaccine or a cure, we also prepare for a long and hard summer and fall seasons.”

All financial support received will help The Camille Playhouse through this crisis and ensure the ability of the theatre to startup operations again when possible. While the staff is working to minimize expenses to the greatest extent possible, the GoFundMe campaign is being launched to help fund basic operations and overhead.

“The Camille Playhouse has been ‘bringing Broadway to Brownsville’ since 1964. It is home to an amazing community of actors, artists, patrons, supporters, and volunteers,” the GoFundMe page states. “It brings together generations through art, music and culture; allowing them to spread their wings while inspiring younger generations.”

(To donate CLICK HERE)

In a phone interview with the Executive Artistic Director Chris Ikner and Secretary of the Board Roy De Los Santos they said there is nothing like the Camille Playhouse in the Rio Grande Valley and the theatre supports many local, and aspiring, artists.

“It is very rare to see something like this in any community and the theater has been around now for 56 years, so that means, how many recessions has this organization survived? how many things has this organization gone through? and it’s still here,” Ikner said. “It’s been a thriving artistic outlet for members of the community ... and it’s because of this community that it has been so successful.”

De Los Santos echoed the sentiment and said the Camille Playhouse is an amazing component in a cultural perspective that brings something to the community that they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to be exposed to. He added the theater plays an important role in aspiring artists in the community.

“Chris and his team have done a great job finding grants to be able to fund positions in a lot of different programs for those who are underprivileged and are not able to afford it otherwise,” De Los Santos said.

