Curbside service: Local business wants you to stay healthy

Alexandra Anzaldua from JuiceUs wants the community of Brownsville to stay healthy, now more than ever. The restaurant, which is known for its healthy options, is now implementing new ways to keep everyone safe such as offering curbside, delivery and drive-through only.

“This is a situation that’s bigger than all of us. Nobody expected it and now more than ever we have to nourish our body on a cellular level with the best nutrients and that’s what JuiceUs offers with each one of our products,” Anzaldua said.

“Ginger and turmeric have properties that prevent and alleviate respiratory diseases and our FLUSHOT was created especially to strengthen our immune system.”

Anzaldua said they are doing the best they can to make sure the community has safe access to their healthy products. She added they are following the City of Brownsville’s rules and implementations in regards to the COVID-19.

“I think the world is speaking to us and we have to learn from the mistakes that we have made as human beings. I feel very sad to see all that’s happening but at the same time I feel very proud of how our community is coming together by supporting local businesses.”

Anzaldua said that a big company may not suffer much if they don’t sell as much for some days but for local businesses the daily sales support the dreams and the work of its people.

“Now more then ever we have to support each other. Local businesses have been a fundamental part of this city and I think it’s what it has made Brownsville grow in diversity,” she said. “Behind every local business there’s a family that day by day work together and depend on the daily sales to achieve their goals and continue moving forward.”

Anzaldua said she recommends the community of Brownsville support every local business and stay safe by following the recommendations from city officials. She said the community will be stronger.

“Let’s continue using their drive-throughs, let’s continue ordering online, let’s continue buying gift cards and not cancelling subscriptions,” she said. “Together and with everyone’s support we will continue to be the community that becomes stronger during difficult times.”

