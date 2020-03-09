Culture shift: Power couple motivates others by working out

What started as a facility to only train athletes has now become a place that welcomes and inspires hundreds of residents of all fitness levels and all ages who find their stress reliever at Hardknox Strength and Performance.

Founders Rodney and Kassandra McClanahan said there has been a big culture shift in Brownsville when it comes to health and being active. Rodney said he does not believe Brownsville is the unhealthiest city in the country, but that if we are, we are going in the right direction.

“I think there has been a big culture shift in Brownsville. When we first opened it was only Gold’s gym, a big corporate type, and then it was us,” he said. “Now, there’s a lot more as far as fitness centers and I feel like there’s a big shift and I don’t really buy into the whole stat that we are the most unhealthy city in the United States, I think it’s the complete opposite.”

Rodney holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in nutrition and master’s degree in exercise science from the University of West Florida. He said he would like to see more outdoor activities available for the community.

“[I’d like to see Brownsville] a lot more engaged, not just in having to join a fitness center but we need more outdoor activities going on, especially for the kids,” he said. “I would love to see BISD, or other schools, reach out to us so that we can start impacting those kids at a very young age, these are characteristic traits that they can get and carry those traits as they get older. That’s how you create a big shift and change.”

Kassandra said one of the things she hears from people who are not regularly active is that Hardknox is too hard. She said people who had never worked out before attend the center regularly and that it is amazing to see how much it has grown.

“It’s just the members have created a little culture here and it’s pretty good to see that they want to come and we’re not on a contract based so I think it’s a much more rewarding feeling to know that they want to be here,” she said. “It’s not like we’re binding them, they come and this is their outlet: mentally and physically, they walk in and this is their stress reliever. It is amazing to see how much it’s grown.”

During a regular city commission meeting last week, Kassandra and Rodney received a proclamation for their involvement with the community and representing Brownsville in local, regional and state-wide weight-lifting and CrossFit competitions, often bringing back first-place and championship trophies.

“Rodney and Kassandra McClanahan have been supportive of the City’s Culture of Health initiatives as long-time partners of the Challenge RGV and other healthy-living efforts promoted in collaboration with the UTHealth School of Public Health- Brownsville Regional Campus,” the proclamation reads.

