Creating Culture: City unveils new interactive website to improve communication

The City of Brownsville held a media luncheon Thursday at the Events Center to announce their interactive BTX Future website and the importance of having a strong communication relationship with the community.

Btxfuture.com features the major achievements of 2019 for the city and targeted plans for 2020. Communications and Marketing Director Felipe Romero said the interactive website is important for creating the relationship of communication with the community.

“It’s really a gauge for the community to come and say, ‘What are we doing? What have we done? What are the successes and what are the wins?’ So BTX Future was created and we are excited to keep it forward,” he said.

“I welcome them to go on to btxfuture.com and look at the site. We put a lot of thought on making it interactive and also leave your comments and submit your information; I’ll be glad to have a conversation with you. And tell us what we’re doing good and what we need to work on.”

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said as mayor he feels one of the most important things is to make Brownsville a city where young people want to stay and don’t feel the need to leave to cities such as San Antonio or Austin.

“For [young people] to believe in what we’re doing as a government and most importantly for them to believe that they’re part of the community and that they’re the future. They have to believe it because everything we’re doing we’re doing for them,” he said in the Spanish part of the conference. “The future that we’re building here in Brownsville is for you and for future generations because I want Brownsville to be a community where young people stay.”

One of the exciting things coming to Brownsville in 2020 is the Zoo Master Plan that hopes to increase tourism. City Manager Noel Bernal said the request for proposals to do the Zoo Master Plan will be voted before the City Commission on Feb.18.

“It was an expedited process that we went through that started around December and has now taken us about three months to get it to this stage and it’s been done with the support and the involvement of the zoo board, zoo staff and our staff together so that we understand what their needs are but also what their desires are so that we make sure that we evaluate the firms,” he said.

“This is a very specialized Master Plan, it had to invite the participation of firms that are highly specialized that you won’t find in the region even. … Basically all the pre-work to have selected the right firm to then do the Master Plan has been done so we’re a couple weeks away from the commission voting to approve that firm.”

