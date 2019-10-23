Cowboys players to be guests at McAllen parade - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cowboys players to be guests at McAllen parade

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:32 pm

Cowboys players to be guests at McAllen parade Staff report Brownsville Herald

In what has now become a tradition at the City of McAllen’s annual holiday parade, Dallas Cowboys players will be guests at the upcoming Dec. 7 parade, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Second-year receiver Michael Gallup will join former Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley at the parade, which will be followed by a free Christmas in the Park concert at nearby Municipal Park featuring the Norteño Regional music group Los Tigrillos.

“When it comes to stars, there are no bigger stars in Texas than the Dallas Cowboys,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:32 pm.

