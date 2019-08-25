‘Cowboy traditions’: Tip O’ Texas Trailer Riders host annual school supply drive

The South Texas Tip O’ Texas Trail Riders held a back to school drive and ride Saturday to benefit Las Yescas Elementary.

The nonprofit organization hosts a school drive yearly and this year they decided to do it in benefit of Las Yescas because one of the members is a teacher at that school and she sees firsthand how much need some of the students in that school have.

“I feel that it is important to have this event because I work with the school district and I see every day what kids have, what kids don’t have,” Cecy Garcia, a member of the organization, said. “It is really sad. I teach first grade, so they’re still very little, and I see the look on their face when someone else has crayons and they don’t have crayons. This drive is important because all kids deserve to have the same thing.”

The Tip O’ Tex Trail Riders is the oldest trail riding group in the Rio Grande Valley. It was founded in 1960. They are a charitable organization that is based around the love of horses and western culture. Their goal is to foster the love of equestrian events and provide support for the youth organizations in the Valley. Throughout the year, they host several events in benefit of organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and they even give out scholarships.

“It is a tradition that goes on every year and we keep it going,” Dany Montes, who has been a member of the organization for 20 years, said. “The next generation will be the young kids that are here now, and they will continue with the tradition.”

Montes said this is a family organization and every member is like family to them. He hopes the tradition and values of the Tip O’ Tex Trailer Riders continues for many more years to come.

“This is a family organization and we are like a family, all of us,” Montes said. ‘We get together every opportunity we have and we are just like a big family. We invite each other to birthday parties, Christmas events, everything.”

Alfonso Garcia, president of the organization, said it is important to be part of activities that involve being outdoors because kids nowadays are too interested in video games and that is not good for them.

“The kids are into the video games too much and we need to start showing them about hard work,” Garcia said. “The outdoors is such a beautiful place and (people) need to enjoy it. My daughter, I used to come up here and find her up in a tree and I would ask ‘what are you doing?’ and she was just hanging there.”

Samantha Esparza, who has been with the organization since she was a child, is still involved in the organization and even her two sons, ages 12 and 10, are part of it now, too. Esparza’s parents are also still part of the organization.

Garcia said he wants young people to join the organization so they bring new ideas and continue the cowboy tradition.

“We ride in cold, hot weather, rain, we will ride. It is the cowboy way, we don’t want to leave the cowboy traditions.”

