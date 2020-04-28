COVID-19 forces cancellation of annual birding festival

Officials have decided to cancel this year's birding festival, which was scheduled to take place in November.

The executive board announced the cancellation for the 27th annual event on its website and Facebook.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the festival for this year has been canceled. A great effort is put forth annually to maximize our resources and provide an extensive and fun-filled event for all to enjoy; unfortunately, with an event of this size, we cannot ensure the health and wellness of the attendees, vendors, staff and volunteers within the current environment of uncertainty," the group said on its website.

The festival, which is now set to take place Nov. 10-14, 2021 at the Harlingen Convention Center, attracts birders from around the nation to sites across the Rio Grande Valley.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.rgvbf.org/