COVID-19 cases in Cameron County continue to rise

Cameron County health officials have reported there have been 16 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of cases to 62, as of Friday night.

Of the new cases reported late Thursday night, one of them is a 9-month-old boy from Brownsville. Officials say the infant is linked to a previous case.

The other cases include six woman from Brownsville, one male from Brownsville, a female and male from Harlingen, two females from Los Fresnos, one male from La Feria, one female from Santa Rosa, one female from San Benito and one male from Port Isabel.

The case transmissions are as follows:

>>Brownsville: 33-year-old female, linked to previous case;

>>Brownsville: 40-year-old female, community;

>>Brownsville: 46-year-old female, community;

>>Brownsville: 9-month-old male, linked to previous case;

>>Brownsville: 29-year-old male, linked to previous case;

>>Harlingen: 22-year-old female, linked to previous case;

>>Los Fresnos: 18-year-old female, linked to previous case;

>>Los Fresnos: 21-year-old female, linked to previous case;

>>La Feria: 59-year-old male, linked to previous case.

Brownsville: 23-year-old female, linked to previous case

Brownsville: 90-year-old female, linked to previous case

Brownsville: 57-year-old female, community

Harlingen: 43-year-old male, linked to previous case

Santa Rosa: 42-year-old female, linked to previous case

San Benito: 49-year-old female, travel-related

Port Isabel: 61-year-old male, community

Health officials are conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

Cameron County recommends that the public follow the “Shelter In Place” Order issued by County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and to continue practicing preventative measures.

Those preventive measures include:

>>Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others;

>>If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate;

>>Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary;

>>Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures including frequent hand washing;

>> Covering when coughing and sneezing;

>>Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.

lmartinez@brownsvileherald.com