Covering Together: Mandatory masks prompt creativity - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Covering Together: Mandatory masks prompt creativity

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
View all 16 images in gallery.

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 10:27 pm

Covering Together: Mandatory masks prompt creativity By Denise Cathey Staff Photographer Brownsville Herald

Today marks the beginning of mandatory face covering for Cameron County and Brownsville residents when they go out in public spaces.

Already, face masks have become a common sight around Brownsville as COVID-19 makes an appearance in the community.

But, much like the people of Brownsville, these masks have endless variations from simple surgical masks to sport masks or scarves and bandanas as people adapt what they have at hand.

For some masks can be a way to show ingenuity and fun during a difficult time. Raul Valdez Jr. regularly checks the mail in a mask made from a beer koozie emblazoned with “Skate Junkie” across the mouth that he handily adapted.

“I had plenty of beer koozies and it was really easy to do. It doesn’t take a genius to sew the corners and the top and put it there and it fit perfect.” Valdez said. He likes this koozie best because it’s green, his favorite color.

A mask can also be noticeable not just for how it appears but what it—or its absence—represents. Even when just going for a walk, David and Tiffany Roby take precautions, not for themselves but for others.

“We don’t have COVID, we are shelter-in-place, but we want people who see us outside to be comfortable with us being outside,” Tiffany Roby said.

For them, as for everyone wearing a mask, it’s about protecting the people around them, rather than for themselves.

“We know it’s about social distance and this doesn’t prevent us from getting it, but it prevents us from giving it to somebody—which we don’t want to do,” David Roby said.

dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com

More about

Posted in on Sunday, April 12, 2020 10:27 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]