Covering Together: Mandatory masks prompt creativity

Today marks the beginning of mandatory face covering for Cameron County and Brownsville residents when they go out in public spaces.

Already, face masks have become a common sight around Brownsville as COVID-19 makes an appearance in the community.

But, much like the people of Brownsville, these masks have endless variations from simple surgical masks to sport masks or scarves and bandanas as people adapt what they have at hand.

For some masks can be a way to show ingenuity and fun during a difficult time. Raul Valdez Jr. regularly checks the mail in a mask made from a beer koozie emblazoned with “Skate Junkie” across the mouth that he handily adapted.

“I had plenty of beer koozies and it was really easy to do. It doesn’t take a genius to sew the corners and the top and put it there and it fit perfect.” Valdez said. He likes this koozie best because it’s green, his favorite color.

A mask can also be noticeable not just for how it appears but what it—or its absence—represents. Even when just going for a walk, David and Tiffany Roby take precautions, not for themselves but for others.

“We don’t have COVID, we are shelter-in-place, but we want people who see us outside to be comfortable with us being outside,” Tiffany Roby said.

For them, as for everyone wearing a mask, it’s about protecting the people around them, rather than for themselves.

“We know it’s about social distance and this doesn’t prevent us from getting it, but it prevents us from giving it to somebody—which we don’t want to do,” David Roby said.

