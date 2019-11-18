Court throws out lawsuit; Complaint stemmed from city hirings

A claim filed by seven female attorneys alleging that the City of Brownsville discriminated against them by hiring three male judges to the municipal court without publicizing the vacancies was dismissed late last week.

The attorneys brought suit against the city in mid-March, detailing alleged discriminatory hiring practices on the part of city employees, including the city manager, an executive assistant, city commissioners, and sitting municipal judges.

“The attorneys bring suit against the City of Brownsville for alleged civil rights violations, alleging that the appointment of the three men stems from a pattern and practice of discriminatory hiring practices that the City maintains, to the detriment of women,” read the complaint.

The dismissal order and opinion issued on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ruled that the language used in the Brownsville Personnel Policy Manual does not require the city manager to publicize vacancies or interview a specific number of applicants.

The claim of discriminatory hiring practices on the basis of sex was also dismissed due to the court’s ruling that the attorneys could not prove that the city’s failure to publicize vacancies disproportionately affected women applicants.

The women will be allowed to file an amended complaint in response to the dismissal.

The complaint filed by the women stated each was well-qualified for the open positions of Associate Municipal Court Judge and in some cases already served on the bench in other positions.

Plaintiffs had expressed interest in the open positions and subsequently signed up to receive alerts about city job positions, and wrote in the complaint that they never received updates about the open positions.

The first plaintiff, Erin Hernandez Garcia, has been a licensed attorney in Texas since 2006 and previously served as Justice of the Peace in Brownsville. She also held the position of Municipal Judge in Primera, according to court documents.

Garcia learned of the vacancies in August 2018 and sent an email to the presiding judge of the Municipal Court expressing her interest in the position. The judge responded, confirming to Garcia that the positions were “upcoming” and to “stay tuned”, but never followed up with additional information.

Two months later, Garcia emailed a cover letter and resume to the city manager’s executive assistant, who forwarded the documents to the interim city manager, who never responded to Garcia’s inquiry. That same month, the positions were given to three males.

Plaintiffs allege that the filling of the vacancies was “pre-determined and orchestrated by [the presiding municipal judge], the City Commissioners, and other sitting Municipal Judges”.

The women cited the city’s historical hiring practices for the municipal court, where only one female municipal court judge has been hired in the past 20 years. The woman served in the position from 2014-2018. The position was not renewed.

Additionally, the attorneys argued that Brownsville has never hired a female municipal court presiding judge and that there has only been one female city prosecutor, who served from 1990 to 1994.

The women said that in 2019, the presiding judge (rather than the city manager, who is responsible for making the appointments) filled the vacancy with a male “Substitute Judge” who rented an office from the presiding judge.

Allegations included in the complaint stated that a committee member in charge of interviews recently confirmed that “the process was rigged, and no female stood a chance”, and that “because the City’s high ranking officials with power are primarily men, the City has the practice and pattern of making ‘behind closed door’ deals for highly sought after positions”.

The complaint sought to substantiate that the City of Brownsville violated the seven attorneys’ 14th Amendment right to due process and equal protection under the law -- that the attorneys were denied the opportunity to even apply and interview and be “genuinely considered” for the positions.

