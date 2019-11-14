Court orders immigrant on hunger strike to be forcibly hydrated - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Court orders immigrant on hunger strike to be forcibly hydrated

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:45 pm

Court orders immigrant on hunger strike to be forcibly hydrated BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man who has been on a hunger strike since mid-October will be forcibly hydrated after a federal court in Brownsville issued a temporary restraining order to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Port Isabel.

According to the document, Mohit Rana is a native and citizen of India. He entered the United States near Calexico, California, and is currently in custody at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. issued the order in response to a petition filed by DHS and ICE detailing concerns that the man’s minimal intake of liquid could result in his death “in the very near future.”

Officials wrote that Rana has been on a hunger strike and that he has consumed minimal amounts of liquid since Oct. 18. In the four days leading up to the request for a restraining order, his water intake was only a fraction of the 8 cups recommended daily.

The report cites an examination by a doctor which detailed the harmful effects of the hunger strike on Rana’s body, including diffuse abdominal pain, very low blood pressure, and an elevated heart rate.

The order authorized the involuntary administration of hydration to Rana via IV or feeding tube.

It is the second temporary restraining order that has been filed since August by immigration officials at the Port Isabel Detention Center in an attempt to quell a hunger strike.

The first, issued on Aug. 26 in the case of Akram Hossain’s, stated that the court found Hossain’s potential death “not only would thwart ICE’s ability to care for an individual in its custody, but would pose a serious threat to the security and good order of the facility in which ICE currently maintains [Hossain].”

The document cited several cases in which it was determined by a court that inmates could be forcibly fed or medicated as grounding for the issuance of the restraining order.

According to the amended document, Hossain is a citizen of Bangladesh who was in removal proceedings after an immigration judge denied his request for asylum.

He appealed his case with the Board of Immigration Appeals, which was then dismissed, prompting his hunger strike.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:45 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]