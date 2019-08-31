Court lets fajita case stand; Petition for review is denied - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Court lets fajita case stand; Petition for review is denied

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:30 pm

Court lets fajita case stand; Petition for review is denied By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a petition for a discretionary review of a case filed by the attorneys representing a former Cameron County juvenile detention officer who pleaded guilty to stealing over $1 million worth of fajitas.

Gilberto Escamilla, 54, pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant on April 20, 2018 admitting he stole over $1 millions worth of fajitas over nine years while working for the county.

According to court filings with the Court of Criminal Appeals, the petition was denied on Aug. 21. It had been filed June 19. Discretionary reviews give the higher courts the authority to decide which appeals they will consider among the cases provided to them.

Earlier this year, the 13 Court of Appeals affirmed the 50 year prison sentence Escamilla received after pleading guilty to the charge. Escamilla had wanted the case to be thrown out and given a new trial.

In the Aug. 21 ruling the Court of Criminal Appeals wrote “the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying Escamilla’s motion for new trial on the ground of ineffective assistance of counsel.” “We affirm the trial court’s judgment.”

In his Dec. 17, 2018 appeal, Escamilla argued that Associate Judge Louis Sorola did not have the authority to preside over the case and that he received in effective counsel. He also complained that during the sentencing phase of his trial, his attorneys failed to present mitigation evidence. According to Escamilla, his attorneys failed to investigate the judge before advising him to let Visiting Judge Manuel Banales assess punishment instead of having a jury assess punishment.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested Escamilla on Aug. 9, 2017 after a LaBatt Food Service driver called the detention center to let employees know that their 800 pounds of fajitas had arrived. Escamilla had taken the day off to go to a medical appointment.

The woman who answered the phone told the driver he was mistaken, and that the kitchen did not serve fajitas. That was when the driver told her he had been delivering the meat to the department for the past nine years

After getting a warrant the officers searched Escamilla’s home and found packets of fajitas in his refrigerator.

Escamilla remains incarcerated at the Alfred Hughes Unit in Gatesville. His projected release date is May 24, 2038.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]