Court denies man’s unlawful detention petition

This week the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued two denials to petitions alleging unlawful detention in the case of Paul Wolf, who was convicted in May 1983 for the brutal murder of his partner’s ex-husband and the man’s fiancée during a scheduled child visitation in La Feria.

Wolf was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty by the 197th state District Court of Cameron County on May 26, 1983, according to court records included with a writ of habeas corpus petition the man filed in relation to two convictions from prison on Oct. 24 of this year.

The handwritten petition was one of several filed by Wolf in an attempt to appeal the state’s repeated decisions to deny him parole. The first three according to the petition, were filed in the 1980s post-conviction. One was denied and the other was granted. Wolf wrote that the third petition he filed was also denied.

The prisoner alleged that each time, his petitions were denied because he was not eligible for parole until the 1990s.

Additionally, Wolf stated that the court’s use of parole as grounds for denial stood in violation of the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment as the “nature of the offense” was taken into account in determining whether or not to grant Wolf parole beginning in the 1990s.

The prisoner wrote that though his eligibility for parole has been repeatedly denied, the parole panel has not granted him a meaningful review as guaranteed under U.S. law.

The Court of Criminal Appeals denied Wolf’s most recent habeas corpus petition on Wednesday without issuing a written order which would have detailed the grounds for the denial.

Archived reports from the 1983 bench trial detailed the contents of a tape that one of the victims, George William Stanton, Jr., had hidden under his shirt during a visit to the Wolf’s home to see his young daughter.

Stanton was the ex-husband of Sherry Wolf, who was also charged with participating in the murder of Stanton and his fiancée, Leticia Castro. The couple had intended to record the animosity they experienced from the Wolfs over Stanton’s visitation rights.

According to the testimony, Castro waited in the car while Stanton went inside. A conversation between Stanton and his daughter was interrupted when Stanton was struck repeatedly and beaten to death with a metal bar.

Castro was then strangled and hit over the head with a hammer inside the vehicle by Stanton an accomplice named Glenn Henderson.

Wolf, his wife, and Henderson were all identified by voice through the recording, which was found on Stanton’s body in a drainage ditch by a Texas Ranger that August.

The man was 21 years old at the time of the murder. Now 57, he is serving his life sentence confined inside the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville, two hours North of Austin.

