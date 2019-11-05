Court denies bond for convicted murderer; Attorney says defendant could die if not treated for chronic pain

EDINBURG — Despite desperate pleas, a man recently convicted of murder was denied bond pending his sentencing hearing.

Judge Fernando Mancias, of the 93rd state District Court, denied bond for Fabian Paredes Monday morning during a brief hearing in which Paredes and his attorney, Austin Oxford, begged to allow him to be released on bond pending his sentencing hearing set for Dec. 10.

Oxford, who on Friday morning appeared along with his client for an emergency bond hearing, claimed that later that same afternoon Paredes was sent to the county jail’s infirmary after complaining of stomach issues.

“Judge, he’s not a flight risk. I mean if you just look at the man, he’s not a flight risk. We’ll do whatever the court requires of us; place him on (Alternative Incarceration Program), place him on an ankle monitoring device, he’ll surrender his passport, whatever the court asks of him, he has strong ties to the community,” Oxford said. “His wife is here, she has stage 3 aggressive cancer, as the court is well aware, he takes care of her, and she takes care of him.”

During that brief hearing Friday morning, the court heard from a nurse from the county’s jail, who detailed the medications Paredes was on, and the alternative medication given to him once he arrived at the jail.

Paredes has been in custody since last Tuesday afternoon, after jurors returned a guilty verdict of murder against the man after roughly six hours of deliberations.

The man’s trial was related to an early October 2017 incident near the courthouse, during which the 33-year-old man shot and killed Joshua David Sanchez after Paredes and his wife said they felt threatened by the 27-year-old victim.

Paredes, who said he suffers from chronic pain disease as a result of having a spleen and part of his colon removed several years ago, could not stand during his hearing Monday morning.

Paredes, the nurse detailed, was taking strong narcotics to treat his pain, including oxycodone and a Fentanyl patch.

The pain was evident during both the Friday hearing, and the one Monday morning, as he was led into the courtroom. Paredes, without the use of the cane he’s always seen with, let out an audible groan as he gingerly sat down in the front row of the gallery.

Oxford argued the man could die if he remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing

set for more than a month from now, and that his strong ties to the community make it so he’s not a flight risk.

But the state remained steadfast, and said Paredes was a flight risk, underscoring testimony from the trial in which authorities stated Paredes and his wife fled to South Padre Island shortly after the shooting.

Furthermore, the state, represented by Roxanne Salinas, said that the issues with Paredes’ medication is not an issue the court could remedy, but instead something he would have to figure out with his new doctors at the jail.

The court offered to move up the sentencing date, which is currently set for Dec. 10, but a new date was not agreed upon.

“I would strongly urge the court to reconsider granting Mr. Paredes a bond, judge. My concern is that between now and December he’s going to die,” Oxford said.

At the end of the hearing, Paredes asked to speak on his own behalf, something Oxford advised against. Ultimately, Paredes did make a statement, detailing why he needed his medication, and the many maladies that made it crucial for him to take the medication.

Paredes could receive between five years and life in prison at his sentencing.

lzazueta@themonitor.com