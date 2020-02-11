County whistleblower lawsuit moving forward

An attorney for Leticia Perez, a former Cameron County deputy clerk who brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the county and its attorney alleging she was fired for reporting illegal activity, appeared in court this week in Brownsville.

Perez sued the county and its attorney, Juan A. Gonzalez, in 2014. The suit alleged that former County Clerk Joe G. Rivera fired Perez after she reported potential illegal activity to the FBI and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was dismissed by the trial court with prejudice, according to a November 2018 opinion from the 13th Court of Appeals, which reversed the dismissal of Perez’s case and remanded proceedings back to the 103rd state District Court.

On Monday, Perez’s attorney Javier Pena appeared alongside a Cameron County attorney before Judge Fred Hinojosa in the 103rd state District Court to argue motions in the ongoing case.

The county’s counsel, who submitted a plea to the case’s jurisdiction asking to dismiss Gonzalez as an individual defendant, argued that under no circumstance can Perez sue Gonzalez as an individual or official without suing the appropriate government entity.

Pena stated that the initial lawsuit sued the government entity, which is why the county is still representing Gonzalez. However, according to Pena, Gonzalez told Perez to record her conversations with Rivera. That information was later used as grounds to terminate Perez’s employment, according to the attorney.

Gonzalez did so in his official capacity to protect Cameron County and to create a neutral reason to terminate Perez, in order to circumvent Texas whistleblower law, Pena claimed.

The advice was recorded, “Quote, ‘so we can nail his ass,’” said Pena, who said that Gonzalez and Perez were friends and she sought legal advice to protect her job. Pena argued that Gonzalez can’t play dual roles, justifying Perez’s intent to sue him in his individual capacity.

“Based upon the evidence I have right now, we need to go after him,” said Pena, noting that discovery is ongoing.

According to the order issued by 13th Court of Appeals Justice Nelda V. Rodriguez in 2018, Perez saw a news story in 2013 about the arrest of the chief administrator for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office and understood that the administrator had been arrested for not reporting illegal activity.

This prompted Perez to contact District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, whose office arranged for her to meet with the FBI, according to Rodriguez, who wrote that “In late 2013 or early 2014, Rivera told Perez that he was running for county judge and asked Perez to support his chosen replacement for the position of county clerk.”

Reporting from The Brownsville Herald archives indicated that Perez refused to do so. Simultaneously, the Cameron County Clerk’s office was being audited for the problems that Perez reported to authorities, according to a report on the 13th Court’s ruling.

The same report stated that the auditor found that a contract with Kofile Presevation, Inc. to restore and preserve the county’s historical books determined that the vendor was issued installment payments without proper verification of services performed, among other concerns.

According to the ruling, Rivera “began a campaign of retaliation” against Perez, allegedly removing her from meetings, not allowing her to speak with the DA, and removing her from duties involving the vendors and contracts implicated in the audit.

Perez then sought advice from Gonzalez, one of the county’s attorneys, believing that the two were friends. Rodriguez’s order stated that “Gonzalez advised Perez to record her conversations with Rivera and told her how to proceed through the County’s grievance policy.”

“Gonzalez told Perez ‘that he would love to nail Rivera to the wall,’ but that he could not represent her directly because of his role with the county.”

Perez and her attorney argued that Gonzalez then told Rivera that Perez was going to record their conversations, causing Rivera to terminate her employment.

Previous reporting stated that Perez filed a grievance, which according to local policy was to be reviewed by Rivera himself. Rivera found that he did nothing wrong and terminated Perez’s employment, writing in her termination letter that “he lost trust in their confidential working relationship and did not believe he could rely on her to be his chief deputy.”

Perez filed a lawsuit in response. The county argued that she failed to meet the elements needed for a whistleblower claim because she never filed a second grievance concerning her termination, according to the report.

The same report, citing the 13th Court’s ruling, stated that Perez argued that no grievance was required or even allowed under county policy. Perez cited the county’s Personnel Policies Manual, which said that “the grievance procedure provided in the following sections is not available to the employee who has been involuntarily dismissed from employment by the County…”

On Monday, Judge Hinojosa told attorneys for both parties that he does not wish to push the trial date, scheduled for March 2, back any further. Both attorneys asked for more time to prepare depositions and allow expert witnesses time to prepare testimony.

“Do as much as you can,” he told the attorneys, setting the amended motions to be argued during an announcement hearing on Feb. 19.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com