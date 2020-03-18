County: Vacationing couple infected; Michigan visitors had been staying on Island

• Gatherings on the beach will be limited to 10 persons or less.

• Restaurants and bars will limit their seating by 50 percent of their current configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room.

• Restaurants and bars will have a minimum distance of 8-feet between tables.

• Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Last call is 9:45 p.m.

• Restaurants will be allowed to designate a parking space for curbside delivery. Curbside, to go and drive thru food service is strongly encouraged and recommended.

• All dance floors, in bars and restaurants are closed. Live music of more than two persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.

• All food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.

• Any restaurants that have buffet style service, must have a server at each station, there will be no self-service buffets.

• Hotels are required to completely sanitize all touch surfaces before check in for each individual rooms.

• All VRM are required to completely sanitize all touch areas within the unit and sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils.

• Disposable glassware must be used in place of reusable glassware at 5 p.m. on March 19, 2020.

• Self service drink dispensers are closed in all businesses.

• Straws of any type are not allowed.

• Condiments for beverages are not allowed.

• Table/top/self -service condiment stations are not allowed.

• Movie theaters and churches will limit audiences to less than 50 people and will institute social distancing of a minimum space of six feet apart.

• Gas stations must sanitize the self-service portions of the equipment at a minimum every hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at the pumps.

• The Island Metro must restrict the available ridership by 50 percent of the available seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will sanitize the bus before the start of any route.

• All beach/community port-a-potties will be closed until two times a day cleaning and hand sanitizers are available.

• There will be no congregation or gatherings of more than 50 persons public or private.