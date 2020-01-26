County to temporarily close Highway 4 for SpaceX testing

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced the temporary closing of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica beach for SpaceX testing activities.

On Sunday, a portion of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica Beach will be closed between 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure, Treviño said.

SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas during these times of the day. Individuals who provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their home during testing.

The beach will remain open during this temporary road closure. In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and/or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.