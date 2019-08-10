County mulls pay raises for elected officials

BROWNSVILLE — Cameron County Commissioners Court will soon decide whether to approve raises for its members and other elected county officials for the 2020 budget year.

According to a public notice published Saturday in The Brownsville Herald, the county has proposed pay increases for a majority of the county’s elected officials.

The proposed increases include salary hikes and possible allowances for automobiles and cell phones.

The largest proposed increase is for County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., who is currently compensated $70,743, according to the notice. If approved, the county would add $48,657 to his compensation with increases to salary and an auto allowance for a total proposed compensation of $119,400.

County commissioners could see increases of $32,684 through proposed salary increases and automobile allowances.

The commissioners include Sofia B. Benvides, Pct. 1; Joey Lopez, Pct. 2; David A. Garza, Pct. 3; and Gus Ruiz, Pct. 4.

With the exception of Benavides, who does not collect a $960 phone allowance, the commissioners would be paid $81,760 a year, up from $49,076.

Under the proposal, Benavides would collect a total of $80,800, up from $48,116, according to the notice.

The Commissioners Court is set to conduct a public hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Commissioners Courtroom, according to the public notice.

County officials were not immediately available for comment Saturday.

Also according to the notice:

>> District Clerk Eric Garza’s compensation could increase by $24,000 to a total of $105,960. Garza currently earns $81,960.

>> County Clerk Sylvia Perez Garza could receive an increase of $22,380 for a total of $105,960. Perez Garza currently earns $83,580.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Bennie Ochoa currently earns $56,383 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,000.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2-1 Linda Salazar currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2-2 Jonathan Gracia currently earns $56,383 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,000.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2-3 Mary Esther Sorola currently earns $56,383 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,000.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3-1 Jesus T. Garcia Jr. currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3-2 David Garza currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Juan Mendoza currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5-1 Dora A. Gonzalez currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5-2 Eloy Cano currently earns $57,289 and could receive a raise of $8,711 for a total of $66,000.

>> Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5-3 Mike Trejo currently earns $57,343 and could receive a raise of $9,617 for a total of $66,960.

>> County Treasurer David Betancourt currently earns $65,992 and could receive a raise of $39,968 for a total of $105,960.

>> Tax Assessor/Collector Antonio Yzaguirre currently earns $88,915 and could receive a raise of $17,045 for a total of $105,960.

>> Constable Pct. 2 Abel Gomez currently earns $62,962 and could receive a raise of $10,000 for a total of $72,962.

>> Constable Pct. 3 Jose Adrian Gonzalez currently earns $57,202 and could receive a raise of $4,800 for a total of $62,002.

>> Constable Pct. 5 Evarado Solis currently earns $52,962 and could receive a raise of $10,000 for a total of $62,962.

According to the notice, the following officials are not being considered for increases in compensation:

>> County Attorney Luis V. Saenz, according to the ad;

>> Constable Pct. 1 Pete Delgadillo is compensated at $62,002 and is not being considered for an increase;

>> Constable Pct. 4 Merced Burnias is compensated at $62,002 and is not being considered for an increase;

>> Sheriff Omar Lucio.