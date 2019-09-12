County looks to reunite dogs, owners

HARLINGEN — In an effort to help reunite potential lost dogs

with their owners, the Cameron County Public Health Department has established a process to facilitate the reunion.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio reported the seizure 270 dogs and one cat at the “All Accounted for Rescue” shelter located at 35848 Bingley Road in Los Fresnos on Monday evening.

Cameron County Public Health is asking the public to complete the Cameron County Animal Shelter Pet Reunification Request Form, which requests information on the pet owner and their lost dog, including the pet’s name and identifying characteristics.

The form can be found at the Cameron County Public Health website at http://www.co.cameron.tx.us/iHealth/ and the completed form should be submitted along with proof of ownership to reunite@co.cameron.tx.us.

Proof of ownership must include a photo of the dog and pet microchip information if there is any.

It is recommended that those searching for their pets also provide vaccination and registration documents to avoid a revaccination/re-registration.

The information received will then be reviewed and cross-referenced with the dogs seized. If a match is made, the owner will be contacted with details and further instruction.

According to a press release by the Cameron County Public Health Department, dogs not reunited with an owner will be available for adoption at a Cameron County Animal Adoption Fair currently being coordinated for Monday, Sept. 16.

Additional information on this fair will be issued as it becomes available.