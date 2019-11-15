County lands coastal grant; Texas GLO awards $1.5M for projects - Brownsville Herald: Local News

County lands coastal grant; Texas GLO awards $1.5M for projects

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 9:00 pm

County lands coastal grant; Texas GLO awards $1.5M for projects By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County has received over $1.5 million in grant money from the Texas General Land Office for several coastal county projects.

The money will come from the GLO’s Coastal Erosion Planning Response Act and Coastal Management Program, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a press release.

The grant will help fund projects at Adolph Thomae Jr. Park, North Cameron County Beach Nourishment Phase, Children’s Beach Shoreline Restoration Project, and Cameron County Beach Access No. 3.

“Special thanks to the Texas General Land Office for their partnership on these Coastal Projects,” Treviño said. “These projects will assist with improving public beach access at Cameron County Beach Access No. 3 and most importantly protecting our shorelines at Adolph Thomae Jr. County Park and County beaches on South Padre Island from eroding.”

The coastal county projects that will be funded include the following:

>>Adolph Thomae Jr. Park Shoreline Restoration Phase 3: Awarded $420,000;

>>Adolph Thomae Jr. Park Living Shoreline Restoration Project Phase 4: Awarded $780,000;

>>The North Cameron County Beach Nourishment Phase 1: Awarded $131,250;

>>The Children’s Beach Shoreline Restoration Project Phase 1: Awarded $135,000;

>>Cameron County Beach Access No. 3 Parking Improvements an Educational Pavilion: Awarded $100,000.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David A. Garza said he is proud to spearhead efforts to protect the shoreline at Adolph Thomae Jr. County Park.

“The funds for this project will allow us to continue the restoration efforts by constructing a living shoreline at the park and restoring approximately 1,640 linear feet of shoreline in order to protect the park’s infrastructure and land, which is providing quality recreational opportunities such as fishing, kayaking, camping and wildlife and nature observation opportunities to the public,” Garza said.

Cameron County Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides said the beaches on the north end of South Padre Island have been eroding at a rate of 3 to 14 feet per year and that the funding will allow the county to place beneficial use material on the north beach to prevent beach erosion.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega said, “These are exciting projects, and we look forward to breaking ground in the near future.”

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, November 15, 2019 9:00 pm.

