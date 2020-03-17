County Judge: Several local residents awaiting coronavirus test results - Brownsville Herald: Local News

County Judge: Several local residents awaiting coronavirus test results

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:30 pm

County Judge: Several local residents awaiting coronavirus test results By Steve Clark, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

According to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, these are the latest numbers from the county public health department.

“Currently we have 10 patients under investigation, or individuals that have been tested. Thankfully seven of those have come back negative, and we are still pending three results.”

“We have 46 people under monitor, which are basically individuals who are either under home isolation or self-quarantine. Fourteen have completed the 14 days and 32 we're still monitoring.”

“As we speak we still do not have a confirmed case of coronavirus here in Cameron County.”

He noted that one coronavirus case has been confirmed in Laredo.

