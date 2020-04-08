County issues nursing home orders

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.’s has issued an emergency management order regarding nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The order mandates nursing home and long-term care facilities to notify all staff, residents and residents’ family members of any residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

The order requires nursing homes and facilities to post statements of diagnosis at main entrances and websites within 30 minutes of identification of a COVID-19 case.

The order also mandates the nursing homes and facilities to post proof of completing notification requirements within six hours of identification of a COVID-19 case.

In cases in which nursing homes and facilities have identified residents with the COVID-19 virus, the order mandates their health care workers wear facemasks in the facility while considering that all health care workers wear personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, eye protection and appropriate respirators.

The order mandates the facilities check health care workers’ temperatures and symptoms before each shift.

“If a worker has a temperature above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit, then they are prohibited from going to work and must remain in their residence,” the order states.

The order mandates facilities identifying residents with the COVID-19 virus be closed to new admissions, while closing all services including outpatient rehabilitation.

The order requires facilities to maintain a list of all employees who have worked at any other facility, while including name and contact information of the administrator of any other facility.

The order allows facilities in dentifying residents with the COVID-19 virus to transfer residents to home care.

“In the case of such a transfer, the (facility) must provide a copy of this order to those in the household to which the resident is being transferred.

“Those persons in the household to which the resident is transferred are ordered to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school or any other community function, except for workers included in ‘essential healthcare operations’ who may continue to work in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The order allows facilities to transfer residents to a hospital only after they have provided notice to the receiving hospital the patient is coming from a facility with an identified COVID-19 case. If the patient is transferred by ambulance, the facility must provide notice to the ambulance provider the patient is coming from a facility with an identified COVID-19 case.

The order allows facilities to accept recovering COVID-19 patients if they have been deemed no longer infectious as per CDC and local health authority guidelines.

The order mandates the facility to inform HHSC regulatory agency of all COVID-19 cases on the day of each new case’s identification.