County confirms more virus cases

Cameron County officials late Thursday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, novel coronavirus in the county.

The cases include a 27-year-old man from Brownsville, a 44-year-old man from Laguna Vista and a 59-year-old man from Los Fresnos.Officials report all cases are travel related and that the three are in isolation.

These cases bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County to 13 as of press time.

Health officials report they also received additional laboratory reports of a 43-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from New York who were visiting Cameron County.

In a press release officials said, "Cameron County Public Health continues operations as part of the COVID-19 response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms. Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received."

Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of the following the prevention methods:

>>Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others

>>If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate

>>Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary

>>Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures including frequent hand washing

>> Covering when coughing and sneezing

>>Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

For more information, you can contact the Cameron County hotline at (956) 247-3650, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com