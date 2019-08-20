County commissioners reject pay raises

Cameron County commissioners on Tuesday voted against giving themselves and other elected officials a pay raise this year because there isn’t enough money in the budget.

The commission chambers at the Dancy Building was packed with residents opposed to the raises that would have given some officials nearly $50,000 more annually.

At the start of the meeting County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said only 25 people would be allowed to address the commission during the public comment with all of them opposed to the raises.

The commission also decided to table a vote on whether to give Annova LNG a tax abatement for its proposed LNG plant at the Port of Brownsville.

In April 2015, the county agreed to enter into contract negotiations with Annova to discuss the company’s request for a 100-percent property tax abatement as an economic development incentive.