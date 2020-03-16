County closes all parks, beaches

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the closure of all county parks and beaches until further notice.

Trevino issued the order Monday afternoon due to the outbreak around the nation of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The order took effect at 7 p.m. Monday.

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Treviño said Cameron County has canceled and or suspended all county-sponsored functions or events with an estimated attendance of 250 or more.

The cancellations or suspensions, according to the CDC, should be for eight weeks.

The affected parks and beaches include the following:

>>Isla Blanca Park

>>Andy Bowie Park

>>E.K. Atwood Park

>>Adolph Thomae Jr. Park

>>County Beach Access No. 3

>>County Beach Access No. 4

>>County Beach Access No. 5

>>County Beach Access No. 6

>>Boca Chica Beach

>>Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp

>>Bejarano-McFarland Memorial Park

>> Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park

>>Laureles Regional Park

>>El Ranchito Community Park

>>El Ranchito Recreational Park

>>Santa Maria Community Park

>>La Paloma Regional Park

>>Santa Rosa Community Park

>>La Esperanza Community Park

>>El Centro Cultural

The County Parks Department will not be accepting reservations for the rentals of community centers and no RV reservations will be accepted.

In a press release, Treviño advised that all similar public or private events on South Padre Island and throughout the county are canceled or suspended for the same time period.

“No order or recommendation from any local, state, or federal government entity should be utilized to absolve or excuse individuals or business owners of their responsibility to themselves, patrons, and the public at large. If, or when, the situation warrants, I will not hesitate to take further actions as may be appropriate for the protection of the public.”

The Trump Administration on Monday advised Americans not to gather in groups of 10 more and to also avoid dining in restaurants.

As of Monday evening, more than 3,800 people in the United States had tested positive for the new COVID-29 disease and at lease 74 have died.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com