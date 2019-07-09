County appoints interim administrator

Cameron County Commissioners Court on Tuesday afternoon appointed Pete Sepulveda Jr. to serve as interim county administrator.

The court unanimously approved Sepulveda's appointment after an executive session.

The appointment follows former county administrator David Garcia's abrupt June 25 resignation.

Garcia's resignation letter does not provide any insight into why commissioners discussed his position, including the possibility of termination, in executive session.

The Brownsville Herald filed a Texas Public Information Act for any complaints or disciplinary history and any discussion between commissioners and the county judge regarding any complaints about Garcia, but Cameron County said it had no documents responsive to that request.

Sepulveda moves from his position as executive director at the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority. He also previously served as county judge and county administrator.

In 2017, Sepulveda entered a pretrial diversion program for one year after a grand jury indicted him in 2016 on charges of abuse of official capacity, theft by a public servant and misapplication of fiduciary property.

That case, however, was dismissed.

Authorities had accused Sepulveda of using county materials and employees to pave a private road in San Benito.

As a condition of the pretrial diversion, Sepulveda agreed to reimburse the county for the materials, equipment and labor used to pave the road.

