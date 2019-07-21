County announces SpaceX closures - Brownsville Herald: Local News

County announces SpaceX closures

Posted: Sunday, July 21, 2019 10:00 am

County announces SpaceX closures STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Cameron County has authorized another round of beach and road closures for SpaceX operations at the company’s Boca Chica launch site.

The primary closure dates and times for Boca Chica Beach and S.H. 4 from the beach to FM 1419 are July 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 24 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with an alternate day of July 25 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SpaceX test fired the Raptor engine of its Starhopper prototype late on July 16, made more dramatic by a large fireball stemming from a post-test fuel leak. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, said the extra flames caused no major damage and that the “hopper” would be ready for a hover test this week.

SpaceX said its first untethered test of the hopper would involve lifting the vehicle to 65 feet. Two tethered engine tests took place at Boca Chica in early April.

Posted in on Sunday, July 21, 2019 10:00 am.

