County announces more temporary road closures for SpaceX testing

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 7:30 pm

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the closing and temporary closing of Highway 4 and Boca Chica beach for SpaceX testing activities.

On Jan. 23 and 24, a portion of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica Beach will be closed between 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure, Trevino said.

SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas during these times of the day. Individuals who provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their home during testing. The beach will remain open during this temporary road closure. In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and/or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.

On Jan. 25, Highway 4 from Oklahoma Road to Boca Chica Beach and the beach itself will be closed temporarily from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In coordination with the county, SpaceX will establish a safety zone perimeter that will include two temporary checkpoints on Highway 4. Individuals who provide proof of residence between the two checkpoints will be allowed to proceed through the soft checkpoint and access their homes during testing.

Access beyond the hard checkpoint to the beach will not be permitted during the temporary closures. The beach will be closed and those wishing to visit the beach during the closure may do so at South Padre Island at County Parks in addition to Beach Access No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5.

