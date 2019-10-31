Costumes Museum to host first Catrina Loteria Night

The Costumes of the Americas Museum will host its first “Noche de colores: A Catrina Night Loteria” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Event Center to celebrate the local traditions and to raise funds that will help increase the efficiency, status and capabilities of the museum.

“This is our first Loteria. We have not held a major fundraising event in over 15 years and intend on making this a yearly event. We have been awarded a license from the Texas Lottery Commission Charitable Bingo Division, which allows us to pay cash for prizes and are hoping that this will be enticing to those that like to play Mexican Loteria,” Norma A. McKnight, chairman of the Board for the museum, said.

“We have the ability to conduct more events throughout the year and will be exploring this potential for revenue in the near future.”

McKnight said funds from the event will go to help defray operating expenses and social media market. She added the museum hopes to change their status of a “well-kept secret.”

“In particular, we need to find income sources to help defray operating expenses and social media marketing,” she said. “We seem to be a well-kept secret and have had very little exposure in the past; this is something we hope to change.”

McKnight said the museum is an educational treasure and it has over 600 costumes in its possession. She added that by collecting these clothing they are preserving the art and culture of many people.

“Ours is a history made up of bright colors and hand woven textiles, lace, velvets, cottons and leather. By collecting indigenous clothing from the countries that make up the Americas, we are preserving the art, culture, history, traditions, legends, folklore and crafts of the many people who live in our hemisphere,” she said.

“This museum also provides a significant quality of life enhancement for the City of Brownsville; and it embodies the city’s culture and history of special community events that define our city. Most important is the fact that we are preserving part of our culture.”

A total of $3,000 in cash prizes will be paid out. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the games starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Catrina and Catrin and there will be recognition for best costume at the event. Individual tickets for the event are $65 and a table for 10 is $650.

For more information contact McKnight at (956) 371-0655.

