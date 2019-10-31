Costumes Museum to host first Catrina Loteria Night - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Costumes Museum to host first Catrina Loteria Night

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:30 am

Costumes Museum to host first Catrina Loteria Night By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Costumes of the Americas Museum will host its first “Noche de colores: A Catrina Night Loteria” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Event Center to celebrate the local traditions and to raise funds that will help increase the efficiency, status and capabilities of the museum.

“This is our first Loteria. We have not held a major fundraising event in over 15 years and intend on making this a yearly event. We have been awarded a license from the Texas Lottery Commission Charitable Bingo Division, which allows us to pay cash for prizes and are hoping that this will be enticing to those that like to play Mexican Loteria,” Norma A. McKnight, chairman of the Board for the museum, said.

“We have the ability to conduct more events throughout the year and will be exploring this potential for revenue in the near future.”

McKnight said funds from the event will go to help defray operating expenses and social media market. She added the museum hopes to change their status of a “well-kept secret.”

“In particular, we need to find income sources to help defray operating expenses and social media marketing,” she said. “We seem to be a well-kept secret and have had very little exposure in the past; this is something we hope to change.”

McKnight said the museum is an educational treasure and it has over 600 costumes in its possession. She added that by collecting these clothing they are preserving the art and culture of many people.

“Ours is a history made up of bright colors and hand woven textiles, lace, velvets, cottons and leather. By collecting indigenous clothing from the countries that make up the Americas, we are preserving the art, culture, history, traditions, legends, folklore and crafts of the many people who live in our hemisphere,” she said.

“This museum also provides a significant quality of life enhancement for the City of Brownsville; and it embodies the city’s culture and history of special community events that define our city. Most important is the fact that we are preserving part of our culture.”

A total of $3,000 in cash prizes will be paid out. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the games starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Catrina and Catrin and there will be recognition for best costume at the event. Individual tickets for the event are $65 and a table for 10 is $650.

For more information contact McKnight at (956) 371-0655.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]