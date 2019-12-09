Cooler weather should arrive today in Valley - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cooler weather should arrive today in Valley

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 9, 2019 6:46 pm

Cooler weather should arrive today in Valley By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

After a couple of weeks of warm weather, today will be the time to pull out those gloves and jackets again as a cold front will pass through the Rio Grande Valley.

Although this morning’s temperatures will be warm and humid near the lower 70s, today’s highs will only be in the 50s compared to Monday’s temperatures in the 80s.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports that temperatures have been slightly above average this month but this will change today as cooler weather continues through Wednesday.

Although there is no threat of wind chills or a freeze, strong northerly winds will accompany the front, the NWS states. The winds will first affect the land and then the sea, where conditions will become rougher. Little rainfall is anticipated.

The NWS reports north winds will increase to 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gust of 40 mph across the Lower Valley and 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph across the Upper Valley. Wind advisories may need to be issued.

The strongest winds will push through the Valley between sunrise and 4 p.m. West of I-69C and noon through 9 p.m. East of I-69C.

Pelicans along State Highway 48 near the Gayman Bridge, between the Port of Brownsville and Port Isabel, may be at some risk this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be sunny but still chilly with the daytime temperatures expected in the lower 60s. The morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A gradual warm up will begin Thursday.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, December 9, 2019 6:46 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]