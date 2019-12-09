Cooler weather should arrive today in Valley

After a couple of weeks of warm weather, today will be the time to pull out those gloves and jackets again as a cold front will pass through the Rio Grande Valley.

Although this morning’s temperatures will be warm and humid near the lower 70s, today’s highs will only be in the 50s compared to Monday’s temperatures in the 80s.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports that temperatures have been slightly above average this month but this will change today as cooler weather continues through Wednesday.

Although there is no threat of wind chills or a freeze, strong northerly winds will accompany the front, the NWS states. The winds will first affect the land and then the sea, where conditions will become rougher. Little rainfall is anticipated.

The NWS reports north winds will increase to 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gust of 40 mph across the Lower Valley and 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph across the Upper Valley. Wind advisories may need to be issued.

The strongest winds will push through the Valley between sunrise and 4 p.m. West of I-69C and noon through 9 p.m. East of I-69C.

Pelicans along State Highway 48 near the Gayman Bridge, between the Port of Brownsville and Port Isabel, may be at some risk this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be sunny but still chilly with the daytime temperatures expected in the lower 60s. The morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A gradual warm up will begin Thursday.

