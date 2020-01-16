Cooler weather on the way; Front expected Saturday evening

It hasn’t felt like winter over the past week but that is going to change — well, at least a little.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports a push of cold air will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley late Saturday afternoon bringing a much needed cool down.

Brian Mejia, a NWS meteorologist, said the Valley will experience about a 20 degree change in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the 80s — before the front’s arrival — and Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 60s.

“It’s really tough to determine what the temperatures are going to be,” Mejia said. “The models are still kind of varying as to what the temperature is going to be. Some are saying the upper 50s and some are saying the lower 60s. It’s going to be much chillier, almost a 20 degree difference.”

Friday is going to be another warm day and even Saturday will warm up in to the upper 70s and near 80 degrees before the front’s arrival, Mejia said.

Although earlier models indicated the front would bring much needed rain to the Valley, it now appears it will bring light showers. “A few days ago we were looking for a rainy weekend but it is not really looking that way right now,” Mejia said. Most of the rain associated with the front will go into Mexico.

The majority of the Valley is experiencing some type of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Cameron and Hidalgo counties are abnormally dry while Starr County is experiencing not only abnormally dry conditions but moderate to severe drought conditions as well. Willacy County is not experiencing any drought conditions.

If you think it’s been unreasonably warm this month, it has been, according to Mejia. The highs in January should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The highs have been in the 80s.

“This is very abnormal to be experiencing these warm temperatures in January,” he said. “It’s just the pattern that we are in right now. It’s feeling more like spring than it is winter.”

