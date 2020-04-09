Cool front brings chance of rain, lower temps - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cool front brings chance of rain, lower temps

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 10:13 am

Cool front brings chance of rain, lower temps Staff Report Brownsville Herald

It's been pretty muggy lately, but a cool front coming in Thursday night could change that, according to the National Weather Service, and could bring some severe weather in the process.

Today is looking to be another warm one in the middle and western parts of the Valley. McAllen is forecast to see a high of 94 degrees, with Rio Grande City and Zapata clocking in at 96 and 95 degrees, respectively.

Heading east, Brownsville and Harlingen today are forecast to be in the low 90s.

As usual, the coast is a bit cooler. South Padre Island should only see a high of 79 degrees today, according to NWS, and Port Mansfield is only a couple degrees above that at 81.

NWS is also predicting some potential severe weather, possibly with high winds and hail in isolated areas.

Starting Friday, NWS is predicting temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley to range from 75 to 81 degrees on the high end, with lows going as far down as 68 degrees in some areas.

With those lower temperatures also comes a chance for rain, though not a particularly high one. NWS suggests a 30 percent chance of precipitation, so those wishing to see some rain may want to cross their fingers for a little luck.

Saturday warms up again before another blast of cool air hits the Valley on Sunday, bringing potential lows into the upper 50s.

Posted in on Thursday, April 9, 2020 10:13 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]