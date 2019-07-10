Convicted felon who illegally re-entered country sentenced to 7 years

A federal judge sentenced a Mexican national who robbed people at knife point and assaulted church-goers in a Hidalgo County parking lot to seven years in prison for illegal re-entry.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced in a press release that U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced 44-year-old Juan Ramon Arevalo-Guzman to a lengthy prison term.

Arevalo-Guzman had aggravated felony convictions stemming from 2002 and 2008 when he robbed people at knife point, including a carjacking where he forced the victim to drive him to another city before stealing the vehicle, according to a news release.

Federal prosecutors say that on more than 15 separate occasions, he robbed or caused disturbances at a Hidalgo County church by assaulting the members in a parking lot.

Hidalgo County court records indicate he was sentenced to 13 years in prison on June 30, 2008, on the aggravated robbery conviction for threatening a man with a knife while committing theft of property on Dec. 20, 2007.

Those court records also show that on Aug. 20, 2002, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and theft of property, but those records don’t say what his sentence was.

The man, who entered a guilty plea in late December, was deported in early 2017 after serving time in prison, but re-entered the country illegally last November near Donna, according to a news release.

He did not enter into a plea deal and the court recommended that he be placed in a Bureau of Prisons facility near West Palm Beach, Florida.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com