Convicted felon who illegally re-entered country sentenced to 7 years - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Convicted felon who illegally re-entered country sentenced to 7 years

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 8:15 pm

Convicted felon who illegally re-entered country sentenced to 7 years Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A federal judge sentenced a Mexican national who robbed people at knife point and assaulted church-goers in a Hidalgo County parking lot to seven years in prison for illegal re-entry.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced in a press release that U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced 44-year-old Juan Ramon Arevalo-Guzman to a lengthy prison term.

Arevalo-Guzman had aggravated felony convictions stemming from 2002 and 2008 when he robbed people at knife point, including a carjacking where he forced the victim to drive him to another city before stealing the vehicle, according to a news release.

Federal prosecutors say that on more than 15 separate occasions, he robbed or caused disturbances at a Hidalgo County church by assaulting the members in a parking lot.

Hidalgo County court records indicate he was sentenced to 13 years in prison on June 30, 2008, on the aggravated robbery conviction for threatening a man with a knife while committing theft of property on Dec. 20, 2007.

Those court records also show that on Aug. 20, 2002, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and theft of property, but those records don’t say what his sentence was.

The man, who entered a guilty plea in late December, was deported in early 2017 after serving time in prison, but re-entered the country illegally last November near Donna, according to a news release.

He did not enter into a plea deal and the court recommended that he be placed in a Bureau of Prisons facility near West Palm Beach, Florida.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 8:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]