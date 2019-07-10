Convicted felon who illegally re-entered country sentenced to 7 years

A federal judge sentenced a Mexican national who robbed people at knife point and assaulted church-goers in a Hidalgo County parking lot to seven years in prison for illegal re-entry.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced in a press release that U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced 44-year-old Juan Ramon Arevalo-Guzman to a lengthy prison term.

Arevalo-Guzman had aggravated felony convictions stemming from 2002 and 2008 when he robbed people at knife point, including a carjacking where he forced the victim to drive him to another city before stealing the vehicle, according to a news release.

Federal prosecutors say that on more than 15 separate occasions, he robbed or caused disturbances at a Hidalgo County church by assaulting the members in a parking lot.

The man, who entered a guilty plea in late December, was deported in early 2017 after serving time in prison, but re-entered the country illegally last November near Donna, according to a news release.

