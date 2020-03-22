Contracted worker tests negative for virus - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Contracted worker tests negative for virus

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:30 pm

Contracted worker tests negative for virus Staff Report Brownsville Herald

A City of Brownsville contract employee who was tested for the novel coronavirus tested negative, the city’s Emergency Operations Command reported Sunday.

The contract worker was tested on Friday. The incident involved the Emergency Operations Center and the main Brownsville Public Library on Central Boulevard, the city said in a news release.

“We are pleased to learn our employee is healthy. The City of Brownsville and EOC are using this incident to examine potential vulnerabilities and explore additional steps we can take to adjust our continuity of operations over the long-term,” the city said in the release.

The EOC has been meeting (virtually) and working to determine how to support its employees and the community during this time of need. City Manager Noel Bernal stated, “It is in times of great disruption and uncertainty that our ability to stay grounded in our Aspirational Aim (Vision), Purpose Statement (Mission), and Behavioral Values is of the utmost importance.”

The city encouraged all city employees and the community to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discourage the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory virus.

The release urged people to:

>> Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

>> Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

>> Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

>> Stay home when you are sick.

>> Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

>> Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For up-to-date information on how City of Brownsville is handling the rapidly changing circumstances, please visit our website at www.cob.us

Posted in on Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:30 pm.

