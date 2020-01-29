Continuance granted in negligent homicide case

A Brownsville man who allegedly struck and killed a man with his vehicle in March of last year appeared in court Tuesday morning accompanied by his attorney.

Juan Luis Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on March 11, 2019 and charged with accident involving death and criminal negligent homicide, according to a release published by the Brownsville Police Department last year.

Court records showed that Rodriguez’s bond was set at $30,000.

On Tuesday, Judge Benjamin Euresti, Jr., of the 107th state District Court, granted the case a 30-day continuance to give the man’s attorney time to translate and prepare documents pending trial.

A note in the case file stated that Rodriguez had been in custody for over 300 days without disposition.

An indictment filed on April 24 accused Rodriguez of falling asleep while driving as a result of severe sleep apnea. The document also stated that Rodriguez left the scene of the accident without providing his name, address, registration number, or insurance information.

Rodriguez allegedly failed to render reasonable assistance to the man he struck, Nicolas Garza Torres, who died as a result of the accident, according to the document.

A BPD news release stated that officers responded to the 5700 block of Padre Island Highway in reference to a hit and run accident involving a cyclist approximately 10:40 a.m. on March 11.

Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Torres, according to the statement.

The department stated that officers spoke with witnesses who saw Torres riding his bicycle on the shoulder lane on Padre Island Highway when a white SUV struck the man and drove away from the scene.

According to the release, officers were able to locate the white SUV at a residence nearby and identified the driver as Rodriguez.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com