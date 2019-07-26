Complaint against Elizondo resolved; Ex- fire chief fined for election code violation

The Texas Ethics Commission fined embattled former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo $1,000 for violating the Texas Election Code.

The commission met on March 21 and determined credible evidence existed that Elizondo violated three sections of the Texas Election Code by accepting contributions and authorizing political expenditures for the Brownsville Firefighters for Responsible Government political committee after he had been terminated as its treasurer.

Elizondo was suspended without pay in late 2017 after a Cameron County grand jury issued an indictment charging him with theft by a public servant and misapplication of fiduciary duty after authorities accused him of making improper ATM cash withdrawals totaling $8,000 from the political action committee while he was its president from January 2014 to 2016.

In 2018, a Cameron County grand jury indicted him on 11 counts of computer security breach over allegations that he accessed the Brownsville Fire Department’s Emergency Reporting System 11 times while suspended by the city.

Elizondo has maintained his innocence and entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The TEC issued its order and agreed resolution resulting in a fine in May.

As part of the agreement, Elizondo does not admit or deny the TEC findings and waives any right to further proceedings in the matter.

The TEC said in the order that it terminated Elizondo’s position as campaign treasurer with the political action committee on April 21, 2010, because he submitted the PAC’s January 2009 semiannual report late and then failed to file two subsequent semiannual reports.

“The respondent paid a civil penalty for failing to file the semiannual reports,” the order states. “The failure to file the two semiannual reports also prompted the Commission to terminate his campaign treasurer appointment.”

The termination took place at a public meeting for which Elizondo was provided notice.

“The respondent claims not to have received the notices, but they were sent to his address where previous notices of late reports were sent and responded to by him,” the order states.

Despite the political action committee having its campaign treasurer appointment terminated, the political action committee continued accepting contributions through payroll deductions from union members for the next seven years while also making political expenditures, according to the order.

During that timeframe TEC said the political action committee accepted $6,362 in memberships and spent $153.69.

TEC says in the order that Elizondo was in charge of the political action committee’s bank account and books until he was replaced as union treasurer at the beginning of March 2017 after a change in union leadership, which took control of the books and conducted an internal audit.

Elizondo was replaced a month after the TEC complaint against him was filed in February. He was arrested in August of that year.

“In response to the complaint, the respondent claimed that he was not responsible for the PAC spending, or at least not solely responsible,” the order states. “He claimed that the PAC Chair directed his activities over the disposition of PAC funds.”

To show that he did not exercise control over the funds, Elizondo submitted “contemporaneous emails, text messages, and union meeting minutes that showed at times he was directed by the PAC chairman, and at other times the union made formal or informal PAC decisions collectively.”

However, the political action committee’s new leadership alleged that respondent had control over the books and bank account and that they didn’t know he was not filing reports with the TEC and that his campaign treasurer appointment had been terminated.

Elizondo is scheduled for trial in his computer security breach case in late August while the theft by a public servant and misapplication of fiduciary duty case has been on hold for more than a year after his defense attorney, Eddie Lucio, appealed a ruling denying a motion that Elizondo was being charged twice for the same crime to the 13th Court of Appeals.

