Community staying healthier with zumba

More than 100 people joined Saturday morning at the Oliveira Park Gymnasium to dance a two hour Zumba Master Class with Lalo Marin, a famous zumba instructor with more than 120,000 followers on YouTube.

Besides being a zumba star, Marin is a physical education instructor at his hometown in Chile. He has always loved to dance but since he saw the big hit zumba was having and how fun it was to workout while dancing, he became a zumba instructor.

“Zumba is a very good way to distract yourself from all the stress in your life and obviously, it also helps you to be healthier,” Marin said. “But the most important thing for me is that those who are not used to working out or have never been very active, can start working out by dancing.”

Just in the past few weeks, Marin also taught zumba classes in Houston, El Paso and Los Angeles, among many other cities he has been able to visit thanks to his YouTube channel.

“What I see the most is that it is usually housewives who are now working out because of zumba,” he said. “Thanks to my YouTube channel I’ve been traveling a lot and meeting new people to teach them zumba. People are hiring me because they saw my work in YouTube and liked it.”

Mary Ramirez, a local zumba instructor, was the one in charge of organizing the event and bringing Marin to Brownsville. Ramirez organizes “zumbathons” like this one at least eight times a year. She hopes many more people get involved with working out and start dancing and having fun with zumba.

“This is a master class and we bring well-known people from the zumba world, we try to bring these people so those who do zumba can not only see them through their screen using YouTube but so they can meet them, get to know them and live the zumba class with them,” Ramirez said. “We want to encourage the community to be active, to work out and if they do zumba, it helps them burn calories, lose weight and most importantly be healthier.”

Some of the other zumbathons Ramirez organizes are in benefit of nonprofit organizations or as toy drives for children at hospitals.

“We have a very beautiful event to help Driscoll Hospital and for that event we don’t charge because there the admission fee is a toy to give out during Christmas,” she said. “We do that in December.”

Other organizations benefited are “Ayudar por Ayudar,” a nonprofit local animal shelter in Matamoros. There is also an autism awareness zumbathon and a mother and daughter one in May. For more information about upcoming events, visit “Mary Ramirez-Herrera” on Facebook or call her at (956) 433-1117.

“We are not here to see who dances well or to criticize how people dance. We are here to dance, to have fun and have a great time dancing,” Ramirez said. “That is our main goal, for people to have fun dancing while working out.”

