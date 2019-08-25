Community staying healthier with zumba - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Community staying healthier with zumba

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 3:00 pm

Community staying healthier with zumba NUBIA REYNA STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

More than 100 people joined Saturday morning at the Oliveira Park Gymnasium to dance a two hour Zumba Master Class with Lalo Marin, a famous zumba instructor with more than 120,000 followers on YouTube.

Besides being a zumba star, Marin is a physical education instructor at his hometown in Chile. He has always loved to dance but since he saw the big hit zumba was having and how fun it was to workout while dancing, he became a zumba instructor.

“Zumba is a very good way to distract yourself from all the stress in your life and obviously, it also helps you to be healthier,” Marin said. “But the most important thing for me is that those who are not used to working out or have never been very active, can start working out by dancing.”

Just in the past few weeks, Marin also taught zumba classes in Houston, El Paso and Los Angeles, among many other cities he has been able to visit thanks to his YouTube channel.

“What I see the most is that it is usually housewives who are now working out because of zumba,” he said. “Thanks to my YouTube channel I’ve been traveling a lot and meeting new people to teach them zumba. People are hiring me because they saw my work in YouTube and liked it.”

Mary Ramirez, a local zumba instructor, was the one in charge of organizing the event and bringing Marin to Brownsville. Ramirez organizes “zumbathons” like this one at least eight times a year. She hopes many more people get involved with working out and start dancing and having fun with zumba.

“This is a master class and we bring well-known people from the zumba world, we try to bring these people so those who do zumba can not only see them through their screen using YouTube but so they can meet them, get to know them and live the zumba class with them,” Ramirez said. “We want to encourage the community to be active, to work out and if they do zumba, it helps them burn calories, lose weight and most importantly be healthier.”

Some of the other zumbathons Ramirez organizes are in benefit of nonprofit organizations or as toy drives for children at hospitals.

“We have a very beautiful event to help Driscoll Hospital and for that event we don’t charge because there the admission fee is a toy to give out during Christmas,” she said. “We do that in December.”

Other organizations benefited are “Ayudar por Ayudar,” a nonprofit local animal shelter in Matamoros. There is also an autism awareness zumbathon and a mother and daughter one in May. For more information about upcoming events, visit “Mary Ramirez-Herrera” on Facebook or call her at (956) 433-1117.

“We are not here to see who dances well or to criticize how people dance. We are here to dance, to have fun and have a great time dancing,” Ramirez said. “That is our main goal, for people to have fun dancing while working out.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Sunday, August 25, 2019 3:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]