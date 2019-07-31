Community Development to give free school supplies - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Community Development to give free school supplies

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:00 am

Community Development to give free school supplies Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville will host its first “Back to School Block Party” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to give out free school supplies and refreshments for children who attend the event.

The event is in partnership with more than 50 organizations such as Brownsville Public Library, IBC, Gladys Porter Zoo, United Way, Pronto Insurance, H-E-B, Texas Southmost College and Brownsville Public Utilities Board and will be located on 9th street between Levee and Elizabeth (next to Community Development).

“We are going to be giving out free school supplies. It’s going to be a back to school event and we are expecting about 200 to 300 and we have more than 50 vendors confirmed,” Karian Saucedo, Resident Services Coordinator for Community Development, said.

At the event, there will be a DJ, animals from the Gladys Porter Zoo, bolis and 1,000 free hot dogs.

Andres Guerra, Marketing Intern for Community Development, said they decided to do the event because the other components in Harlingen and Raymondville have a back to school party, but Brownsville was missing one.

“We did have other events in other developments, in Raymondville and Harlingen, but we didn’t have one in Brownsville. So we were missing the main component,” he said.

Saucedo said it is important for the community to attend the event because not only will they get free school supplies and food, but they will also get to know all the different services available for them.

“It’s very important for the community to attend because they’re going to be able to meet other organizations, not just the community development, so whatever information they need for their families, they can probably find the answer here.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:00 am.

