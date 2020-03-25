Community Checkpoint: City opens drive-thru for virus testing

The City of Brownsville started drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Brownsville Sports Park on Wednesday morning, hoping to flatten the curve and increase the number of people who will get tested.

The initiative is by the City of Brownsville and to get tested individuals have to fill out a prescreening questionnaire that is available on the City of Brownsville webpage and Facebook page where the following questions are asked:

>> Demographics: First and last name, day of birth, phone number, home address and email.

>> Not required if the individual does not have insurance: Health insurance provider, health insurance member id and primary doctor’s name.

>> COVID-19 Medical questions: Have you traveled outside the City of Brownsville in the last 14 days? If yes, please specify city, state and country. Have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

>> Symptoms: Have you had any of these symptoms in the last few days? Cough, fever, difficulty breathing and sudden loss of smell.

Dr. Eder Hernandez, who is working with the City of Brownsville for the drive-thru testing, said that after completing the questionnaire online, individuals can expect to receive a phone call informing them whether they are eligible to take the test. He said 10 individuals were tested Wednesday, as of press time.

“After that prescreening is done, depending on those answers you will be contacted by a certified medical personnel from our team and make contact with that individual to assess the risk,” Hernandez said. “At that point, if it is medically necessary and indicated according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines that we have, we will provide that person with an appointment to our testing at the Sports Park.”

Art Rodriguez, health director for the City of Brownsville, said the test will be provided for free for those individuals who do not have health insurance. He said they will not turn anyone away despite legal status and insurance status.

For anyone with insurance, the test would be charged through that insurance.

Rodriguez added that the recommendations after getting tested is to stay at home until the results are delivered to avoid the spread of the virus. He said depending on the laboratory capacity, individuals can expect results ranging from three to seven days.

“We are not turning anyone away. This is to assess risk in the community, and if someone feels they need access they can go through the portal and we can test them,” he said. “We are not asking any questions about origins, status. This is strictly a community initiative to assess the potential coronavirus out in the community.”

Mayor Trey Mendez said the intent for this testing since the beginning was to safeguard the residents and the community. The funding for those who are uninsured is coming from the city.

“I don’t want anybody to think and I don’t want there to be any confusion about that this is for anybody who wants a test gets a test; this is for those individuals who meet certain qualifications and certain symptoms where the likelihood is that they may be infected with this virus,” Mendez said. “Those are the individuals that are given priority, and that’s the structure that has been put in place.”

