Community celebrates Día de los Reyes Magos

On Saturday morning hundreds of people gathered at Gonzalez Park to enjoy the lovely weather and celebrate Día de los Reyes Magos at the first ever Three Kings Festival organized by Healthy Communities of Brownsville in partnership with several organizations such as H-E-B and The Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta Petrina.

During the event, attendees received free snacks, toys for children and rosca de reyes and participated in raffles for bikes. There were more than 10 informational booths that included H-E-B, Brownsville Fire Department, 2020 Census, Rodeo Dental, Down by the Border, Housing Authority and many more.

“ We partnered with Healthy Communities to bring this to this area and this community; more knowledge about all the organizations and nonprofits that are available,” H-E-B Store Director Gina Rodriguez said. “It is turning out to be a great event. We are here and we are present and all the nonprofits are here.”

The Fire Department gave out toys for the children and also interacted with them by showing them the fire truck. Luis Guerrero, captain with the BFD, said this is a great event for the community.

“ It’s a worthwhile event and we are always happy to contribute and help out,” he said. “We have a station just down the street so we are always inviting kids to go over whenever we want so we can give them a tour and they become familiar with us and they know that we are here for help and it’s a safe place for them.”

Also at the event was Sergio Zarate, President and Co-Founder of Down by the Border, a nonprofit organization that mirrors the values and mission of their affiliate, the National Down Syndrome Society.

“ I am glad that we were invited because we are able to bring this also to special-needs families that live in this area, to be able to come out and feel welcome,” Zarate said. “It is great that this event is inclusive and that is accepting of all children, so we wanted to make sure that it is accessible and that every thing that any child was able to do, that a special-need child could also be included.”

Rose Timmer, director of Healthy Communities, said the City of Brownsville is trying very hard to be inclusive and they want to continue including everyone in future events such as Down by the Border, the Fire Department and more.

“ The City of Brownsville is trying very hard to be inclusive and this is where they said ‘what about the fire department? and the police department? and let’s bring the kids from Down by the Border’,” she said. “As long as you are part of this community and you live here in Brownsville you are welcomed.”

Nurith Galosnky, city commissioner of that district, said she is very happy to be celebrating Día de los Reyes in the area and that she hopes this continues for upcoming years.

“ It is the first time we are celebrating Día de los Reyes and another thing is that we haven’t had something of this magnitude in this area,” she said. “So, everyone put up a great event,”

Hilda Ledezma, Founder of Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta Petrina, said this is a great opportunity to connect with families so they get familiar with what the center offers. During the event, members of the Carlotta Petrina danced flamenco among other dances wearing the folklorico typical white dress from Veracruz.

“ We have beautiful opportunities in music, in art and these (women) who are dancing, these are the moms,” Ledezma said. “While children are learning music and arts it’s the moms that are also learning and art and contributing to the culture, which is very important for us.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com