Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 7:00 pm

Commissioners to discuss LNG tax abate Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Commissioners will meet Tuesday and vote on whether to approve a tax abatement agreement with Annova LNG.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Cameron County Courthouse/Dancy Building, located at 1100 E. Monroe.

This is the second time the issue will be brought before Commissioners Court. The item was tabled during an Aug. 20 meeting.

A number of anti-LNG protesters showed up at the Aug. 20 meeting and they are expected to attend today’s meetings as well.

According to at least one environmental group, 40 organizations, public officials and local businesses have signed a letter to Cameron County Commissioners telling them to vote against the abatement request.

Annova LNG is one of three companies that want to build liquefied natural gas terminals at the Port of Brownsville and are awaiting approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

At the Aug. 20 meeting, protestors said that a tax abatement for Annova made no sense, since the company already wants to come here and doesn’t need to be lured by a multi-million dollar tax break.

Others said an abatement amounts to a reward for Annova to come and wreak environmental havoc, with no clear payoffs in terms of jobs or economic development.

