Commission to discuss face mask usage

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the Brownsville City Commission will address the use of face masks at today’s City Commission meeting.

Mendez made the comments on his Facebook page Monday morning.

"The City commission will be addressing the use of face masks at tomorrow’s meeting. In the meantime, I highly recommend that you wear a facemask or some other type of protective covering when in a public setting,” Mendez wrote.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. via Zoom conference.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended everyone wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Tuesday recommended that county residents wear face masks when venturing to stores, pharmacies and other businesses.

Several cities in the Rio Grande Valley have already made it mandatory residents wear face masks when in public including the cities of Edinburg, Mission, Elsa, Port Isabel and Palmview.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County with one lined to a death, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.

